Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,921 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 316,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

