8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $132.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.24 million. 8X8 posted sales of $118.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $521.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $524.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $611.18 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 12,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $201,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,403. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 196,878 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

