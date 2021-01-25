Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $246.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $241.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $229.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $910.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of MEDP traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.59. The stock had a trading volume of 118,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,963. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

