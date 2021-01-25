Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $12.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.80 million and the highest is $12.82 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 412,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

