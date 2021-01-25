Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. 2,713,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

