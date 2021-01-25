MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. 181,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $537.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

