Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $16.47

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,954,000 after buying an additional 1,451,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,025,000 after buying an additional 664,947 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $65,576,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. 804,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

