iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $526,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.81. 1,505,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,386. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

