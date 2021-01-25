Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $1,899.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,628.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

