mStable USD Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.67 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,181,236 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

