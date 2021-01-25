Wownero (WOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $97,928.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $97,928.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00128916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00818379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006687 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

