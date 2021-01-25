Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0103

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Giant token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $92,685.35 and approximately $7,812.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,958,656 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

