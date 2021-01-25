Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $450,561.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00128916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00276239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

