Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $164.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.29 million and the highest is $174.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $92.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $568.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.92 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $518.23 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FB Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. 169,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,489. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

