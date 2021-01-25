Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded up $24.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.09. 9,058,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -202.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

