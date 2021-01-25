Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,162 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. 790,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

