Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.52. 1,979,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

