Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cintas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.13. 557,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.