Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $45.35. 891,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,951. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.