Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,041,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,779,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. 150,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,919. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.