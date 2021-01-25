Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

