The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.