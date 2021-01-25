Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 650,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.