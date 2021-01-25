MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $515,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.