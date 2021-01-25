Baxter Bros Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.27. 653,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,032. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

