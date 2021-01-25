iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,260 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.