Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.12. 1,641,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,447. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

