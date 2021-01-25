Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $24.37. 17,585,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 15,311,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $405.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 133.44%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

