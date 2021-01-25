CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,878,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,148,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $328.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

