JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 7%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 200,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 193,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $242.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

