MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 7.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 14,188,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,464,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
