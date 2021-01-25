MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 7.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 14,188,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,464,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

