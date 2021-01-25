Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 793,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,205,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several analysts have commented on BMRA shares. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

