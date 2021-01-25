Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 127,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 45,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

