General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,400. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

