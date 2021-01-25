Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $137.55. 5,799,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,412. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

