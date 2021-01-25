iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.08. 116,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

