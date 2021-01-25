Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.14. The stock had a trading volume of 291,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.07. The firm has a market cap of $306.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.