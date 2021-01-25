Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. 47,882,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,021,496. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

