Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $87.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 16.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $87,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.