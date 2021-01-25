Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

AXP stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

