Zano 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,942.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.29 million and $30,942.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037968 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,512,371 coins and its circulating supply is 10,482,871 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

