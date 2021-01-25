Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00009054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $2.52 million and $1.44 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037968 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

