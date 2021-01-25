SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 20.8% Higher

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price was up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 23,651,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 6,207,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $45,437,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 183,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 348,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.