$47.52 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $47.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $46.77 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FMBH. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. 23,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,616. The firm has a market cap of $579.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

