Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN remained flat at $$30.64 during midday trading on Monday. 338,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $30.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.