6,026 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $396.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,274. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.44 and a 1 year high of $402.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.12.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

