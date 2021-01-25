Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,746 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

