Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,746 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.