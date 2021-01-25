Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 17,017 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1,965.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,021. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.