iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8,334.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.67. 46,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.07. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $364.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.