Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 602,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,011. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

